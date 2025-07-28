NDMA warns of floods, landslides in Punjab, KP, GB and AJK amid heavy rains

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday issued a weather alert for July 28 to 31, warning of potential floods and landslides in several regions due to expected heavy rainfall.

According to the NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC), torrential rains are likely to affect parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In Punjab, heavy downpours are forecast in districts including Sargodha, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Narowal. Moderate rainfall is expected in southern districts such as Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan, with potential flash floods in hill torrents.

The NDMA also warned of increased water flow in streams originating from the Pir Panjal mountain range.

In KP, districts including Kohistan, Swat, Malakand, Dir, and Buner could witness flooding in nearby rivers and streams. Rising water levels in the Swat, Panjkora, Bara, and Kalpani rivers may lead to higher discharge in River Kabul near Nowshera.

The NDMA has directed all relevant federal and provincial departments to remain alert and take precautionary measures in advance. Rescue teams, machinery, and emergency personnel should remain on standby to deal with any situation.

The authority has advised local administrations and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to ensure preparedness and a timely response.

Citizens are encouraged to stay updated on weather conditions and follow safety advisories through the “Pak NDMA Disaster Alert” mobile application.

Earlier, the NDMA predicted more monsoon rains and floods in various areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

According to a notification, rain is expected in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, and Shigar areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, and Bagh in AJK during the forecast period.

“These rains may lead to flooding, while heavy showers in hilly regions may also trigger landslides,” it said, directing all relevant departments and agencies to take proactive measures, ensure the readiness of personnel, machinery, and rescue teams, and remain vigilant to deal with any emergency situation.

It said that in Chitral Valley, Buni, and Reshun areas, rainfall combined with melting glaciers may result rise in the water flow of River Chitral.

“Urban flooding is also likely in Muzaffarabad and Bagh due to heavy downpours,” the NEOC said.

NDMA has Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and local administrations have been instructed to take timely preventive actions, the notification said.

On Sunday, NDMA said that the death toll from weather-related incidents has surged to 272, with the majority of fatalities reported from Punjab

The NDMA said 655 individuals have sustained injuries across the country.

The death toll includes 93 men, 47 women, and 132 children, while the injured comprise 257 men, 182 women, and 216 children.