NDMA issues flood alerts amid rains in Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) predicted monsoon rains from Monday till Thursday and issued flood alerts for various areas of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

The NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) in a notification said that rain is expected in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, and Shigar areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, and Bagh in AJK during the forecast period.

“These rains may lead to flooding, while heavy showers in hilly regions may also trigger landslides,” it said, directing all relevant departments and agencies to take proactive measures, ensure the readiness of personnel, machinery, and rescue teams, and remain vigilant to deal with any emergency situation.

It said that in Chitral Valley, Buni, and Reshun areas, rainfall combined with melting glaciers may result rise in the water flow of River Chitral.

“Urban flooding is also likely in Muzaffarabad and Bagh due to heavy downpours,” the NEOC said.

NDMA has Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) and local administrations have been instructed to take timely preventive actions, the notification said.

On Sunday, NDMA said that the death toll from weather-related incidents has surged to 272, with the majority of fatalities reported from Punjab

The NDMA said 655 individuals have sustained injuries across the country.

The death toll includes 93 men, 47 women, and 132 children, while the injured comprise 257 men, 182 women, and 216 children.