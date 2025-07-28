ADB appoints new DG for region including Pakistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Leah Gutierrez as Director General for its Central and West Asia Department.

As Director General, Gutierrez will deliver ADB’s strategic agenda in the Central and West Asia region. She will lead ADB’s engagement with 11 countries: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Her appointment takes effect today.

“I am honoured to serve in this position and will continue to engage with developing member countries and stakeholders to promote inclusive growth, regional cooperation, and sustainable development across the region,” said Gutierrez.

According to ADB, Gutierrez has over four decades of professional experience, including 25 years at ADB.

Before her appointment, Gutierrez was the Director General for ADB’s Sectors Department 3, where she managed operations for finance, human and social development, and public sector management and governance.

A Philippine national, she holds a PhD and Master’s in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, in the United States, and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics from the University of the Philippines.

Founded in 1966, ADB is owned by 69 members—50 from the region.