BML 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
BOP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 82.29 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.16%)
DCL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
DGKC 174.25 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.09%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.98%)
FFL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.68%)
HUBC 151.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.88%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
MLCF 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.79%)
NBP 126.02 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.23%)
PAEL 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
POWER 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
PPL 168.85 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (0.92%)
PREMA 41.02 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.59%)
PRL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.35%)
PTC 23.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
SNGP 118.60 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.86%)
SSGC 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.26%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
TPLP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
TREET 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
TRG 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.55%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 14,376 Increased By 51.1 (0.36%)
BR30 40,153 Increased By 221.1 (0.55%)
KSE100 140,091 Increased By 883.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 42,865 Increased By 262.2 (0.62%)
World

Thai and Cambodian leaders head to Malaysia for peace talks

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 08:19am

BANGKOK/PHNOM PENH: The leaders of Thailand and Cambodia were set to hold talks in Malaysia on Monday to reach a ceasefire in their deadly border dispute, with the United States saying its officials would be assisting in the peace process.

Thailand’s government said it was attending talks arranged by Malaysia in its role as chair of the regional ASEAN bloc, while Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said the talks were co-organised by the United States with the participation of China.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said State Department officials were in Malaysia to assist peace efforts, after President Donald Trump had earlier said that he thought both leaders wanted to settle the conflict.

“We want this conflict to end as soon as possible,” Rubio said in statement released late on Sunday in the U.S. and early Monday in Asia.

“State Department officials are on the ground in Malaysia to assist these peace efforts.”

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have intensified since the killing in late May of a Cambodian soldier during a brief border skirmish.

Border troops on both sides were reinforced amid a full-blown diplomatic crisis that brought Thailand’s fragile coalition government to the brink of collapse.

Hostilities broke out last Thursday and have escalated into the worst fighting between the Southeast Asian neighbours in more than a decade.

The death toll has risen above 30, including more than 20 civilians, while authorities report that more than 200,000 people have been evacuated from border areas.

Anwar to chair talks

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had proposed ceasefire talks soon after the border dispute erupted into conflict on Thursday, and China and the United States also offered to assist in negotiations.

Thailand had said it supported calls for a ceasefire in principle but wanted to negotiate bilaterally, while Cambodia had called for international involvement.

Thai-Cambodia border shelling continues despite Trump’s ceasefire call

Anwar said he expected to chair the negotiations after being asked by representatives of the two governments to try to find a peace settlement, state media agency Bernama reported.

“So, I’m discussing the parameters, the conditions, but what is important is (an) immediate ceasefire,” he said late on Sunday.

