Dar says Pakistan for ‘strongest ties’ with US

NEW YORK: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday Islamabad wished for “strongest relations” with the United States (US) despite enjoying an iron-clad partnership with Washington’s rival, Beijing.

In his televised address to the Pakistani community in New York, DPM/FM Dar asserted that Pakistan is no longer isolated and enjoys numerous friends within the international community. This is evidenced by recent high-level meetings with officials from China, the United States, and several other countries that focused on economic and strategic ties.

Pakistan maintains a tricky balance in its relations with China and the US. While aligned with the US for military cooperation and counter-terrorism efforts, Islamabad has strengthened economic ties with Beijing through initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Rubio lauds Pakistan’s anti-terror role, vows deeper ties in meeting with FM Dar

Relations between Washington and Beijing have been strained over the past several years as both world powers compete for global influence in several domains. The US and China have disagreements over several issues such as trade, Taiwan, the South China Sea and China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

“Our government and we have emphasized and will continue to emphasize that our relations and iron-clad brother partnership with China, our relations [with the US] should not be looked at through that lens,” Dar said.

“We want strongest relations with the United States of America as well.”

Dar pointed out that Islamabad, under the previous government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from 2022-2023, had made it clear to Washington that this was its official policy. However, the Pakistani foreign minister said the Joe Biden administration did not engage with Islamabad.

“I’m glad that they [Trump administration] have actively engaged themselves with us,” Dar said.

During a nearly two-hour interaction with the Pakistani community at the Pakistan Consulate in New York, the Deputy Prime Minister also stated that Pakistan decisively countered Indian aggression by downing six fighter jets, including four Rafale aircraft.

Dar said commended their solidarity during recent Pakistan–India tensions and their efforts to raise awareness on the country’s core issues.

Senator Dar drew loud applause when he narrated the events of the standoff, including Pakistan Air Force’s shooting down of six Indian aircraft, leading up to ceasefire and the nation’s unity in support of the of armed forces. He highly praised the leadership of the Army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, in dealing with that crisis.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has stated that Pakistan is experiencing a significant positive boost in its standing on the world stage, saying it had emerged from a period of isolation and witnessing economic revival.

“We have made considerable progress, especially in political and economic fields, in the past three years, despite heavy odds– we are indeed a resilient nation,” he added.

The DPM/FM, who earlier in the day returned from Washington, DC, told the slogan-chanting audience that his meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday was held in a cordial atmosphere. “The meeting went very well. We discussed key global and regional issues”, DPM/FM Dar said, hoping that US-Pak ties would be further strengthened.

Present on the occasion were Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, the Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad and the Consul General in New York, Aamir Ahmed Atozai.

He painted an optimistic picture of Pakistan’s economic trajectory, noting a significant drop in inflation from 40% to 2.4% as of January 2025 as evidence of effective government policies and robust diplomatic efforts.

Noting Pakistan’s ongoing economic recovery, the DPM/FM cited the successful completion of the IMF programme, reduced inflation, and restored investor confidence, a fact the global credit rating agencies have acknowledged. He reiterated the government’s aspiration for Pakistan to join the ranks of G-20 economies.

In this regard, Senator Dar credited PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif’s leadership who he said continues to guide the federal and Punjab governments, calling him an able statesman.

Highlighting key government initiatives, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar briefed the community on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which streamlines investment procedures across priority sectors. He also informed them that the government is actively working toward the early resumption of PIA flights to New York, after restoring routes to Europe and the United Kingdom.

The DPM/FM expressed appreciation for the contributions of the Pakistani-American community to both Pakistan and the United States, acknowledging their vital role in strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing Pakistan’s global image.

Dar also highlighted Pakistan’s active engagement on the multilateral front, particularly its current presidency of the United Nations Security Council, secured with the support of 182 countries—reflecting the international community’s confidence in Pakistan’s principled diplomacy. He especially referred to the unanimous adoption of Pakistan-sponsored resolution calling for pacific settlement of disputes.

Pakistan, he said, was a peaceful country which believes in diplomacy and dialogue to resolve outstanding problems.

Referring to regional developments, he underscored Pakistan’s outreach to Afghanistan with a view to enhancing regional connectivity through trade and rail corridors to Central Asia. He emphasized Pakistan’s expectation that Afghan soil will not be used for terrorism, and noted assurances received from Afghan authorities.

Senator Dar said Pakistan will continue to work for the release of Aafia Siddiqui who is incarcerated in an American prison, citing a series of steps already taken in this regard.

He concluded by reaffirming the Government of Pakistan’s firm commitment to partnering with the Pakistani-American community as strategic stakeholders in national development and in advancing Pakistan–U.S. cooperation rooted in mutual respect and shared aspirations. Earlier, Ambassador Sheikh, the envoy to the US, said that Pakistan’s image got a huge boost following its armed forces” spectacular performance in defending the country. He also said, “To make our defence impregnable, our economy has to be strong,” and urged the community to invest in their homeland.