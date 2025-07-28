PM ‘dissatisfied’ with CDA chief’s performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, as multiple reports point to administrative lapses and substandard construction work in the federal capital.

The sources within the CDA told Business Recorder that the prime minister has decided to remove CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Chief Commissioner Islamabad and member administration Talat Gondal from their respective positions.

The decision, the sources added, follows a string of complaints and documented irregularities concerning several civic projects.

CDA faces criticism as audit reveals lack of transparency

According to insider accounts, the prime minister has already conducted interviews with two former CDA chairmen as potential replacements.

The prime minister is said to have taken serious note of irregularities in the Serena Underpass and the Business Facilitation Centre projects.

A report detailing discrepancies in billing practices for LED lighting - where charges were allegedly drawn from the public exchequer - has also been submitted, sources said. In addition, drainage issues in the Diplomatic Enclave have reportedly caused damage to foreign missions, prompting several European embassies to lodge formal written complaints with the Prime Minister’s Office. Concerns were further heightened over substandard construction at the Tayyip Erdogan Interchange, which, according to government officials, may have adversely affected Pakistan’s international image.

A separate report indicating alleged embezzlement of Rs500 million in a development project has also been received by the prime minister. Reports also suggest that the prime minister expressed dismay over inappropriate conduct by CDA officials towards elected representatives. The removal of Randhawa and Gondal now appears imminent, with an official notification expected shortly, according to government sources.

Both Randhawa and Gondal did not respond to requests for comment.

