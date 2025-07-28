BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-07-28

PM ‘dissatisfied’ with CDA chief’s performance

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 28 Jul, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, as multiple reports point to administrative lapses and substandard construction work in the federal capital.

The sources within the CDA told Business Recorder that the prime minister has decided to remove CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Chief Commissioner Islamabad and member administration Talat Gondal from their respective positions.

The decision, the sources added, follows a string of complaints and documented irregularities concerning several civic projects.

CDA faces criticism as audit reveals lack of transparency

According to insider accounts, the prime minister has already conducted interviews with two former CDA chairmen as potential replacements.

The prime minister is said to have taken serious note of irregularities in the Serena Underpass and the Business Facilitation Centre projects.

A report detailing discrepancies in billing practices for LED lighting - where charges were allegedly drawn from the public exchequer - has also been submitted, sources said. In addition, drainage issues in the Diplomatic Enclave have reportedly caused damage to foreign missions, prompting several European embassies to lodge formal written complaints with the Prime Minister’s Office. Concerns were further heightened over substandard construction at the Tayyip Erdogan Interchange, which, according to government officials, may have adversely affected Pakistan’s international image.

A separate report indicating alleged embezzlement of Rs500 million in a development project has also been received by the prime minister. Reports also suggest that the prime minister expressed dismay over inappropriate conduct by CDA officials towards elected representatives. The removal of Randhawa and Gondal now appears imminent, with an official notification expected shortly, according to government sources.

Both Randhawa and Gondal did not respond to requests for comment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Islamabad Capital Development Authority CDA Federal Capital CDA chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa CDA irregularities Talat Gondal civic projects

Comments

200 characters

PM ‘dissatisfied’ with CDA chief’s performance

Ahsan for tapping mineral resources of Gwadar

Tax on windfall profits of sugar millers being mulled

Dar says Pakistan for ‘strongest ties’ with US

Diplomatic, official passport holders: UAE activates visa waiver, says Dar

Death toll surges to 272 in rain-related incidents

PM directs Naqvi to launch Gwadar Safe City project

Pakistan to launch new remote-sensing satellite from China

FC personnel deployed to monitor GLT units in KP

IFA unearths ‘donkey meat’enterprise

Read more stories