Business & Finance Print 2025-07-28

PAJCCI hails Pakistan-Afghanistan PTA

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2025 05:42am

PESHAWAR: Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has welcomed signing of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Afghanistan aimed at increasing bilateral trade through reduction in tariffs on different items.

“PTA signing is a very welcoming development in regard with enhancing trade between the two brotherly neighbouring countries, but for increasing commerce and trade at regional level, both the countries should have to take a further step of signing Free Trade Agreement (FTA),” observed Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Senior Vice President PAJCCI.

In a statement here on Sunday, Zia Sarhadi who is also Executive Member Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) said agreements for enhancing bilateral and regional trade is the need of the hour for overcoming the economic crisis faced by the country.

It merits a mention here that Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday have signed the much-awaited Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA). According to this agreement, Pakistan will reduce tariffs on four items including grapes, pomegranates, apples, and tomatoes. Afghanistan will reduce tariffs on four items including mangoes, oranges, bananas, and potatoes. Previously, the tariffs on these items were over 60%, but will now be reduced to 27%. This one-year agreement will come into effect on August 1, 2025. It can be extended in the future and additional items may also be included.

SVP PAJCCI expressed the hope that PTA signing will increase import and export in both the countries, benefiting thousands of people on both sides of the border.

He appreciated the decision and said such a prudent approach should help in overcoming economic problems being faced by people in both the countries.

Zia Sarhadi expressed the hope that both Pakistan and Afghanistan will soon agree on signing of FTA for tapping the trade potential between the two countries and for boosting trade at regional level.

