Three abducted members of minority community recovered

LAHORE: Punjab Police Rahim Yar Khan achieved a major success against Kacha criminals by safely recovering all three abducted members of the minority community from the Nawazabad area within 24 hours.

According to the Punjab Police, armed bandits from the Kacha area abducted three individuals at gunpoint last night. A case regarding the abduction was registered at Bhong Police Station, Rahim Yar Khan.

Under the leadership of DPO Irfan Ali Samo, Rahim Yar Khan Police pursued the abductors and, during a successful targeted operation, safely recovered all three abductees.

