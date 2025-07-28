BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-28

KP establishes modern food testing lab

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2025 05:42am

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa established first state-of-the-art Food Testing Laboratory and Centre for Research at Hayatabad.

Established at a cost of Rs 905 million, the facility is the first of its kind static food testing laboratory in the province, equipped with advanced machinery and modern testing capabilities. Officials stated that the laboratory will provide scientific analysis of food quality and detect adulteration using cutting-edge equipment.

The lab encompasses specialized sections in food microbiology, food chemistry and nutritional analysis, pesticide residue detection, and mycotoxin analysis. It also includes capabilities for heavy metal analysis, dairy, meat, and edible oil testing, as well as sensory evaluation. Designed under one roof, the facility comprises eight dedicated sub-laboratories and is integrated with an online reporting system and a modern Management Information System (MIS).

The lab has the capacity to test nearly 1,500 parameters across more than 100 food items and meets international ISO standards. It can detect harmful chemicals like aflatoxins and formalin, and microbial contaminants including salmonella, listeria, E. coli, and mold. Additionally, it allows testing for heavy metals in water and beverages, and performs comprehensive nutritional profiling including fat, protein, moisture, ash content, and calorific value.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the facility aligns with the vision of Imran Khan, under which the provincial government is committed to delivering quality public services and improving public health.

He added that the lab is capable of identifying antibiotic residues in dairy and meat products and offers halal certification services. This includes verification of halal meat and detection of harmful or prohibited animal sources. Over 20 Food Authority offices across the province will serve as sample collection points, while a digital traceability system will allow easier public access and transparency.

The Chief Minister lauded the timely completion of the project and directed authorities to ensure that the lab’s systems are regularly updated and aligned with emerging technological trends.

He stressed that food adulteration is a serious crime and those involved are enemies of public health, warning that no leniency will be shown in this regard. He said that only food items approved by this laboratory would be allowed for sale in the market, adding that other departments and government agencies would also benefit from the facility’s services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KP KP Government food testing laboratory modern food testing lab

Comments

200 characters

KP establishes modern food testing lab

Ahsan for tapping mineral resources of Gwadar

Tax on windfall profits of sugar millers being mulled

Dar says Pakistan for ‘strongest ties’ with US

Diplomatic, official passport holders: UAE activates visa waiver, says Dar

Death toll surges to 272 in rain-related incidents

PM ‘dissatisfied’ with CDA chief’s performance

PM directs Naqvi to launch Gwadar Safe City project

Pakistan to launch new remote-sensing satellite from China

FC personnel deployed to monitor GLT units in KP

IFA unearths ‘donkey meat’enterprise

Read more stories