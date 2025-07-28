KP establishes modern food testing lab

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa established first state-of-the-art Food Testing Laboratory and Centre for Research at Hayatabad.

Established at a cost of Rs 905 million, the facility is the first of its kind static food testing laboratory in the province, equipped with advanced machinery and modern testing capabilities. Officials stated that the laboratory will provide scientific analysis of food quality and detect adulteration using cutting-edge equipment.

The lab encompasses specialized sections in food microbiology, food chemistry and nutritional analysis, pesticide residue detection, and mycotoxin analysis. It also includes capabilities for heavy metal analysis, dairy, meat, and edible oil testing, as well as sensory evaluation. Designed under one roof, the facility comprises eight dedicated sub-laboratories and is integrated with an online reporting system and a modern Management Information System (MIS).

The lab has the capacity to test nearly 1,500 parameters across more than 100 food items and meets international ISO standards. It can detect harmful chemicals like aflatoxins and formalin, and microbial contaminants including salmonella, listeria, E. coli, and mold. Additionally, it allows testing for heavy metals in water and beverages, and performs comprehensive nutritional profiling including fat, protein, moisture, ash content, and calorific value.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the facility aligns with the vision of Imran Khan, under which the provincial government is committed to delivering quality public services and improving public health.

He added that the lab is capable of identifying antibiotic residues in dairy and meat products and offers halal certification services. This includes verification of halal meat and detection of harmful or prohibited animal sources. Over 20 Food Authority offices across the province will serve as sample collection points, while a digital traceability system will allow easier public access and transparency.

The Chief Minister lauded the timely completion of the project and directed authorities to ensure that the lab’s systems are regularly updated and aligned with emerging technological trends.

He stressed that food adulteration is a serious crime and those involved are enemies of public health, warning that no leniency will be shown in this regard. He said that only food items approved by this laboratory would be allowed for sale in the market, adding that other departments and government agencies would also benefit from the facility’s services.

