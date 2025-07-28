Saif-led KP team arrives in Beijing

PESHAWAR: A 12-member Pakistani delegation led by Advisor to KP CM on Information, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, arrived in Beijing on Sunday following visits to Urumqi and Kashgar.

The delegation comprises prominent religious scholars, academics, and political figures. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the group with a warm welcome.

During their stay in Beijing, the delegation visited China’s first official mosque and held a detailed meeting with the leadership of the Islamic Association of China, including the Chairman and Vice Chairman. The delegation was briefed on the current state of Islamic affairs in China.

Officials shared that there are approximately 35,000 mosques, 55,000 imams, and more than a dozen active Islamic centers across the country. Beijing alone hosts 72 mosques.

Additionally, the Islamic Association operates eight sub-divisions nationwide and organizes various national-level religious competitions. The briefing also highlighted the availability of Quran and Hadith translations in the Chinese language. It was noted that 10,000 Chinese Muslims performed Hajj this year, and several students are currently pursuing religious education at Al-Azhar University in Egypt.

Barrister Dr. Saif expressed gratitude on behalf of Pakistan and termed the visits to Urumqi, Kashgar, and Beijing highly productive. Other delegation members included Mufti Zubair Ashraf Usmani (Vice President, Darul Uloom Karachi), Maulana Abdul Qudoos Muhammadi (Spokesperson, Wifaq-ul-Madaris), Mufti Anwar Shah (Head, Jamia Ahsanul Uloom, Karachi), Haji Muhammad Ibrar (Tablighi Jamaat), Maulana Muhammad Ahmad (Darul Uloom Haqqania) and Syed Shah Faisal (Sadat Movement).

The delegation invited Chinese Islamic leaders to visit Pakistan and offered free education, accommodation, and essential facilities for Chinese students in Pakistani religious institutions. They emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral religious and academic ties and acknowledged the efforts of Israr Madani and the International Research Council for Religious Affairs in facilitating this initiative.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Religious Affairs Sahibzada Adnan Qadri and Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah praised the visit as a significant step in Pakistan-China relations.

Syed Usama Ajmal (Chairman, Pakistan Peace Council) and Syed Shah Faisal also expressed their appreciation to the Chinese government and Islamic Association.

Dr. Zia-ul-Haq presented copies of the “Paigham-e-Pakistan” document to Chinese counterparts, highlighting its message of peace and unity.

The Chinese hosts also arranged visits for the delegation to the Great Wall of China, the Forbidden City, and other key historical and cultural sites. The visit concluded with an exchange of souvenirs, marking a meaningful step towards enhanced religious, educational, and cultural cooperation between Pakistan and China.

