Jul 28, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-07-28

President, PM pay tributes to Capt Sarwar Shaheed

APP Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid rich tribute to Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), on his 77th martyrdom anniversary.

The president said that seventy-seven years ago on this day, during the first Kashmir war, Capt. Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed laid down his life for the motherland.

“The nation is proud of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed’s courage, perseverance, and supreme sacrifice” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

The president further said that today’s safe and secure Pakistan was the result of the great sacrifices rendered by their heroes, adding the entire nation saluted the bravery and sacrifice of Capt. Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed.

He said Shaheed Sarwar Shaheed wrote an unforgettable chapter in the nation’s defence by sacrificing his life.

The president said the sacrifices of the martyrs were the foundation of national defense and stability. The nation would always remember the sacrifice of Capt. Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed.

The prime minister, in his message, said that along with the entire nation, he paid heartfelt tribute to Capt. Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed, the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, on his martyrdom anniversary for his courage and bravery.

“The brave son of the nation embraced shahadat while thwarting the enemy’s evil designs of an aggressive occupation of Jammu and Kashmir,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

Capt Sarwar’s valour set a precedent emulated by the soldiers of Pakistan Armed Forces who always preferred defense of the motherland than their own lives, he said, adding the proud nation of Pakistan could never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs.

Comments

