Mushaal urges world to end its silence on Kashmiris’ plight

APP Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Hussein Mullick, spouse of the imprisoned Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, once again raised her voice on Sunday against the relentless operations targeting innocent Kashmiris, urging global institutions to end their silence or face accountability, warning that continued inaction will allow the trampling of human rights to continue unchecked.

In a message to a local news channel, Mushaal Mullick appealed that Kashmir’s plight will deepen if the world’s silence endures.

She emphasized that the continued indifference and inaction from the global community are only allowing the suffering of the Kashmiri people to escalate.

Mullick warned that if the world continues to stay silent, the agony of Kashmiris will only intensify, leaving their struggle for justice unheard and unaddressed.

Mushaal Malik stated that the forced eviction of Kashmiris from their homes and the stripping away of their identity and lives through India’s oppressive black laws is absolutely intolerable.

She condemned the continued brutality faced by the Kashmiri people, who are being deprived of their basic human rights and dignity.

Mushaal Malik further emphasized that despite the growing suffering and the horrific conditions faced by Kashmiris, the international community has failed to provide any real assistance or recognition of their pain.

She lamented that the oppressed Kashmiris are being denied their rightful place as human beings, with their homes and livelihoods being ruthlessly taken away.

She expressed deep frustration over the world’s silence in the face of such grave injustice.

She criticized the global community for its failure to speak out against the atrocities in Kashmir, which has only allowed the suffering of innocent Kashmiris to continue unabated.

Mushaal added, “The world must wake up. The fate of martyred and imprisoned Kashmiris has already been sealed.

When the last breath is taken, the cries of the oppressed shake the very heavens. India is using guns and chains to silence the voices of Kashmiris, attempting to suppress their struggle for justice,” she added.

She added, “India has taken away the businesses, lands, and rivers from the Kashmiris, leaving them deprived of their means of livelihood and connection to their own land.”

