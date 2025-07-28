Air travel to continue: Road travel for Arbaeen pilgrims banned

ISLAMABAD: In a move aimed at ensuring the safety of pilgrims, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Sunday that Pakistani citizens would be prohibited from travelling to Iran and Iraq by road for this year’s Arbaeen pilgrimage due to ongoing security concerns.

The minister announced the decision through a post on X, following a detailed briefing to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister instructed the Aviation Minister to facilitate the pilgrims by arranging special flights to Iran and Iraq.

The meeting also delved into the prevailing law and order situation in the volatile Balochistan province, with the prime minister urging the interior minister to expedite the implementation of the Gwadar Safe City project.

In a post on X, Naqvi explained that the decision was made after comprehensive consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Balochistan government, and various security agencies.

“This difficult decision has been taken in the interest of public safety and national security,” he added.

However, Naqvi confirmed that pilgrims would still be allowed to travel by air, and this move is expected to ease some concerns amid heightened security threats in regions bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

Earlier in May, Pakistan and Iran had agreed to strengthen cooperation to ensure the smooth movement of religious pilgrims.

This agreement includes keeping their shared border open 24 hours a day during Muharram and Safar, including the Arbaeen period.

As part of the agreement, both countries have committed to increasing the number of flights available for pilgrims and have also explored the possibility of sea travel to alleviate congestion at land crossings.

Tehran has also pledged to provide accommodation and meals for up to 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims in Mashhad during the peak season.

Pakistan has faced a rise in terrorist attacks in recent years, particularly in the border provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, further complicating the safe passage of pilgrims during religious events.

Each year, approximately 700,000 Pakistani pilgrims travel to Iraq to commemorate Arbaeen, a significant religious event marking the 40th day of mourning after the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in Karbala.

