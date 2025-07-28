‘Agri development, farmer prosperity are top priorities of CM’

LAHORE: Minister for Agriculture Punjab, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, has stated that agricultural development and farmer prosperity are among the foremost priorities of the Chief Minister Punjab.

The present government is implementing revolutionary programs aimed at uplifting the agriculture sector and ensuring farmer welfare, which have already begun yielding positive outcomes across the province. However, some elements are attempting to distort the facts and spread misconceptions regarding these historic initiatives of the Punjab government.

Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani highlighted that within just one month of taking office, the Chief Minister Punjab initiated multiple agricultural development programs worth Rs. 400 billion — f or the first time in the history of Province. These programs included interest-free loans worth of billions of rupees through Kisan Card, provision of thousands of tractors on subsidy under the Green Tractors Program, and provision of modern agricultural machinery with up to 60% subsidy and many other initiatives.

He added that this is the only Government in Pakistan’s history during which no fertilizer shortage has been witnessed. Fertilizer is available in abundance in the market at prices even lower than those fixed by the manufacturers.

Artificial shortages, profiteering, and hoarding of fertilizers have been completely eradicated from the province. He clarified that, during the current season, all provincial governments ceased official wheat procurement under the IMF agreement; however, Punjab remains the only province that extended direct financial support of Rs. 14 billion to small wheat farmers.

During just a short period of two months, more than Rs. 85 billion in interest-free loans have been disbursed to farmers across Punjab for the purchase of fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides for Kharif crops. Of this amount, farmers have already utilized over Rs. 45 billion for the purchase of fertilizers, pesticides, and diesel.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani further elaborated on the landmark programs launched during the current fiscal year for the welfare of farmers and agricultural advancement. These include Rs. 200 billion in interest-free loans through the Kisan Card, subsidized provision of 20,000 tractors, solarization of over 10,000 agricultural tube wells, establishment of 10 model agriculture malls, recruitment of 2,000 young agriculture graduates to provide technical support in the field, improvement and lining of watercourses, and a Rs. 30 billion program for the distribution of modern agricultural machinery.

