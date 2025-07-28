CM pays tribute to Capt Sarwar Shaheed

LAHORE: “Captain Sarwar Shaheed, the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, is a symbol of courage and bravery for Pakistan,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on his martydom anniversary.

She added, “Martyrdom of Capt Muhammad Sarwar on July 27, 1948 is the life of nation.” She highlighted, “Captain Sarwar Shaheed proved that love for homeland is part of faith, and defending the homeland is no less than worship.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Nation will never forget its great martyrs, I salute the sacrifice of every martyr, including Captain Muhammad Sarwar.”

