BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-28

CM pays tribute to Capt Sarwar Shaheed

Recorder Report Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 06:50am

LAHORE: “Captain Sarwar Shaheed, the first recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, is a symbol of courage and bravery for Pakistan,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on his martydom anniversary.

She added, “Martyrdom of Capt Muhammad Sarwar on July 27, 1948 is the life of nation.” She highlighted, “Captain Sarwar Shaheed proved that love for homeland is part of faith, and defending the homeland is no less than worship.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Nation will never forget its great martyrs, I salute the sacrifice of every martyr, including Captain Muhammad Sarwar.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed tribute Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

Comments

200 characters

CM pays tribute to Capt Sarwar Shaheed

Ahsan for tapping mineral resources of Gwadar

Tax on windfall profits of sugar millers being mulled

Dar says Pakistan for ‘strongest ties’ with US

Diplomatic, official passport holders: UAE activates visa waiver, says Dar

Death toll surges to 272 in rain-related incidents

PM ‘dissatisfied’ with CDA chief’s performance

PM directs Naqvi to launch Gwadar Safe City project

Pakistan to launch new remote-sensing satellite from China

FC personnel deployed to monitor GLT units in KP

IFA unearths ‘donkey meat’enterprise

Read more stories