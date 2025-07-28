FAPUASA for withdrawal of ‘The Universities and Institutes Laws Act’

LAHORE: The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) Punjab Chapter strongly condemned “The Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act 2025.”

The FAPUASA called for immediate withdrawal of legislation and launched protest drive. In this regard, the FAPUASA, Punjab Chapter, held an emergency meeting on Sunday to express strong opposition to the recently passed Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act 2025 by the Punjab Assembly.

The meeting, presided over by Dr Muhammad Islam (President, FAPUASA Punjab) and moderated by Dr Riaz Hussain Khan Sindhr (Secretary, FAPUASA Punjab), was attended by faculty representatives, including presidents of academic staff associations of Punjab University, Bahauddin Zakaria University, and Islamia University Bahawalpur, from universities across the province.

Participants unanimously condemned the Act, which mandates the inclusion of three sitting MPAs in the syndicates of both public and private universities, viewing it as a serious infringement on university autonomy and academic freedom.

The FAPUASA declared that the legislation is not a reform, but a regressive move to politicize higher education institutions. The forced excessive political presence in university decision-making bodies undermines the independence of academic institutions, marginalizes faculty, and threatens the intellectual future of Pakistan. Terming the legislation a “licence to destroy higher education for political domination,” the participants warned that it sets a dangerous precedent that could lead to further erosion of academic freedom.

The house urged the governor Punjab, in his role as chancellor of universities, to deny assent to the bill and take immediate steps to preserve the autonomy of higher education institutions. They demanded that the government withdraw the legislation through new parliamentary action and align the governance structures of newer universities with the acts of older institutions ensuring meaningful faculty representation.

Participants emphasised that real reform must involve academics as primary stakeholders and respect global standards of academic and financial autonomy. It was urged that decisions about academia must be made in consultation with academics, and not solely by politicians.

In addition to legislative concerns, the house raised urgent economic issues facing universities. It demanded the issuance of Disparity Reduction Allowances (DRAs), teaching allowances, and tax rebates for academic staff.

The participants also called for an increase in annual government grants to universities and the reversal of recently revised pension and leave encashment rules that have negatively impacted university employees.

The FAPUASA Punjab announced the launch of a provincewide protest campaign that will continue until the Act is repealed. The campaign will include meetings of academic bodies across campuses, passing of resolutions, media engagement, and a forthcoming press conference. Letters will also be sent to the Governor, Chief Minister, and Higher Education Commission (HEC) to formally convey the faculty’s deep concerns.

The FAPUASA called on all academic staff associations across Punjab to unite, mobilize, and defend the integrity of higher education. The association reaffirmed its commitment to use all democratic and peaceful means of protest to safeguard the autonomy, dignity, and future of Punjab’s universities.

