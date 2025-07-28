BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-28

CM orders visible, improved cleanliness

Recorder Report Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 06:57am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to ensure visible cleanliness and active sanitation staff across all neighborhoods of the province.

She was chairing a meeting to review progress on the ‘Suthra (Clean) Punjab Program’, where she emphasized that as public expectations grow, performance must also improve.

During the meeting, the CM was briefed in detail on various components of the program, including the introduction of e-invoicing and e-billing for sanitation fees, being implemented for the first time under the initiative. She was also informed about the Vehicle Trip Counting System and Vehicle Tracking Management System to monitor waste collection operations more effectively.

Highlighting international interest in the program, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Development institutions from the World Bank, Europe, and other countries have expressed willingness to invest in the Suthra Punjab Program.”

The CM said that while the initiative is progressing successfully, complaints from certain districts regarding cleanliness must be promptly addressed. “Contractors failing to meet performance standards should be removed,” she asserted.

The CM further instructed the use of Safe City cameras to monitor sanitation conditions across Punjab. It was agreed during the meeting that 136 additional waste disposal points would be established across the province to improve garbage collection and management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz sanitation workers Suthra Punjab Program cleanliness staffs

