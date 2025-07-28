CM orders visible, improved cleanliness

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to ensure visible cleanliness and active sanitation staff across all neighborhoods of the province.

She was chairing a meeting to review progress on the ‘Suthra (Clean) Punjab Program’, where she emphasized that as public expectations grow, performance must also improve.

During the meeting, the CM was briefed in detail on various components of the program, including the introduction of e-invoicing and e-billing for sanitation fees, being implemented for the first time under the initiative. She was also informed about the Vehicle Trip Counting System and Vehicle Tracking Management System to monitor waste collection operations more effectively.

Highlighting international interest in the program, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Development institutions from the World Bank, Europe, and other countries have expressed willingness to invest in the Suthra Punjab Program.”

The CM said that while the initiative is progressing successfully, complaints from certain districts regarding cleanliness must be promptly addressed. “Contractors failing to meet performance standards should be removed,” she asserted.

The CM further instructed the use of Safe City cameras to monitor sanitation conditions across Punjab. It was agreed during the meeting that 136 additional waste disposal points would be established across the province to improve garbage collection and management.

