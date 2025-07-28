BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Pakistan

Eight killed, 18 injured as bus overturns near Chakwal

NNI Published July 28, 2025 Updated July 28, 2025 07:00am

CHAKWAL: At least eight people were killed and 18 others injured in a tragic road accident when a private company’s bus overturned on the M-2 Motorway near the Balkasar Interchange.

According to a spokesman for the Motorway Police, the accident happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle after the left-side tyre suddenly burst. As a result, the speeding bus flipped over, leading to multiple casualties.

Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene. Motorway Police and Rescue 1122 teams arrived swiftly, shifting the dead and seriously injured to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Chakwal for medical treatment.

Seven of the passengers sustained serious injuries and their condition is critical in hospital, while two others were treated on-site for minor wounds. First aid was provided by the rescue teams at the crash site.

A crane was also brought in to help remove and stabilise the overturned vehicle. The ill-fated bus had been en route from Rawalpindi to Lahore at the time of the accident.

The identification process of the eight people who died in the accident has been completed. 35-year-old woman Habiba died due to head injuries, while the deceased included an 8-month-old Haider and a one-year-old child.

The deceased two-year-old girl was identified as Haram, while the deceased women include 26-year-old Umm Habiba and 14-year-old Khadija. In addition, the deceased include 45-year-old Sardar Nadeem and 38-year-old Khatoon Mansha.

