NIH confirms three new polio cases

ISLAMABAD: The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, has confirmed three new polio cases.

According to official sources, two cases were reported from the districts of Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one from District Umerkot in Sindh.

A 15-month-old girl from Union Council Takhtikhel in District Lakki Marwat, a six-month-old girl from Union Council Mir Ali-3 in North Waziristan, and a 60-month-old boy from Union Council Chajro in District Umerkot, Sindh, are the latest polio cases confirmed by the laboratory.

With these new detections, the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has risen to 17 — including 10 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, five from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only effective protection is through repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine (OPV) for every child under five during each campaign, along with the timely completion of all essential immunizations.

Despite substantial progress in polio eradication efforts, the continued detection of polio cases underscores the persistent risk to children, especially in areas where vaccine acceptance remains low.

It is crucial for communities to understand that poliovirus can resurface wherever immunity gaps exist. Every unvaccinated child is at risk and can also pose a risk to others.

A special vaccination campaign is currently underway from 21 to 27 July in the bordering Union Councils, synchronized with Afghanistan’s sub-national polio campaign.

In addition, a fractional IPV-OPV campaign began in District Chaman on 21 July and will roll out in the other six districts of Balochistan from 28 July.

Polio eradication is a shared responsibility. While frontline polio workers continue to deliver life-saving vaccines, it is equally important for all parents and caregivers to ensure that their children receive every dose of the polio vaccine.

Communities can protect themselves by actively supporting vaccination efforts, addressing misinformation, and encouraging others to vaccinate their children.