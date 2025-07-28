World Bank team inspects Yellow Line BRT project

KARACHI: A high level delegation of World Bank visited the Yellow Line BRT project site office and inspected the ongoing construction near Jam Sadiq Bridge, Karachi

Upon arrival at the site office, the delegation was received by Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, and Managing Director of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo.

The World Bank delegation comprised Regional Vice President Usman Deoni, Country Director for Pakistan Bolorma Amangabazar, Regional Practice Directors Fadia Saada and Almood Weitz, Operations Manager Gellius Draugelis, Special Assistant to the Regional Vice President Lubna Hadji, Operations Officer Hina Saleem Lotia, and Senior Executive Assistant Waleed Anwar.

A meeting also convened upon the delegation’s arrival at the Yellow Line BRT project site office. Sharjeel Inam Memon briefed the delegation comprehensively about the project, highlighting its importance, effect, and current status.

He said that the Yellow Line BRT is a visionary and strategic project for Karachi, it will facilitate fast, affordable, and safe travel. The project will extend from Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan to the Korangi Industrial Area and Landhi and will serve millions of commuters on a daily basis.

He stated that the Yellow Line will not only enhance citizen mobility but also stimulate economic activity. “We aim to complete this project in line with international standards, with facilities comparable to those found in major global cities.”

Memon emphasised that only electric buses will run on the Yellow Line BRT to ensure it remains fully environmentally friendly. He noted that Pakistan’s first electric bus service and the Pink Bus Service for women were introduced under their leadership and are now operating successfully. Electric buses, he added, will significantly reduce environmental pollution and lead to substantial savings in fuel costs.

He further said that an electric scooter program is being launched to give a boost to women, and in response to which, more than 8,000 applications were received. A major food chain company is also coming on board with the government to offer training, making sure women are well-equipped to be part of the scheme.

Memon further said that this project is not merely a transport initiative; it’s the groundwork for a social revolution. He also noted that work is progressing on the Karachi Circular Railway and the Karachi-to-Sukkur High-Speed Rail projects.

He stated that to encourage investment, special economic zones have been established where investors are granted a ten-year tax exemption. While the rising value of the dollar has undoubtedly impacted the construction costs of the BRT project, the government remains committed to overcoming this challenge.

The World Bank team commended the speed, vision, and quality of the Yellow Line BRT project and reiterated that Karachi, being a major city, needs more transport initiatives. They also expressed interest in the public-private partnership model and described the Sindh government’s efforts as positive and forward-looking.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025