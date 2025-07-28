Nasir Shah slams Farooq Sattar’s remarks

KARACHI: Sindh’s Minister for Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, has issued a blistering response to senior politician Farooq Sattar’s recent remarks, calling them “the desperate cry of a fragmented mind and a failed political entity.”

Nasir Shah stated that Farooq Sattar is suffering from political isolation, leadership vacuum, and outright public rejection. “In a bid for cheap publicity, he’s resorting to blatant lies - but the people are now fully aware of his true face,” Shah remarked.

The minister went on to say, “A man whose political history is stained with ethnic bigotry, extortion, targeted killings, and the destruction of Karachi’s peace has no moral right to speak of ‘public service.’ It’s nothing short of a bitter joke.”

He described Farooq Sattar as a “political corpse” desperately clinging to relevance through TV appearances, lies, and theatrical statements. “Trying to crawl out of his political grave, he is now trying to hurl mud at the Sindh government — but the people of the city know exactly what is truth and what is deception.”

“Farooq Sattar no longer represents any political party, holds no ideological stance, and certainly enjoys no public trust,” Nasir Shah continued. “He has become nothing more than a foul reminder of a rejected past.”

Before pointing fingers at the Sindh government, Nasir Shah said, Farooq Sattar should look in the mirror.

“The people have thrown him into the dustbin of political history, and there is no return from there.”

“We have exposed such self-serving opportunists before, and we will continue to reveal their true faces in the future,” he added. “These are the very individuals who only know how to thrive in the lap of power — principles and public service are alien concepts to them.”

The minister further said that the Sindh government’s consistent public service, development projects, and tireless efforts have deeply unsettled declining politicians like Farooq Sattar. “His political existence is now reduced to a few fleeting moments on television screens — no substance, just drama.”

Concluding his remarks, Nasir Hussain Shah said, “The people of Karachi will no longer be misled by such political tricksters. Time has proven that the public is now aware, alert, and capable of distinguishing between genuine service and calculated deception.”