NBP upgrades ATM services on Murree Road

ISLAMABAD: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has upgraded its ATM services at the Passport Office Branch on Murree Road, Rawalpindi, by revamping an existing ATM and installing an additional machine to meet growing customer needs.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of GM NBP Islamabad Cluster Imran Gul, NBP Operations Chief Rawalpindi Syed Anjum Naseer, and Regional Head Majid Chaudhary.

The event was also attended by valuable local customers, reflecting strong community engagement and appreciation for the improved facilities. On this occasion, Anjum Naseer briefed that with this upgrade, the number of NBP ATMs in the region has reached 81.

