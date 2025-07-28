SAU Syndicate approves academic, financial, governance reforms

HYDERABAD: The Syndicate of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, chaired by Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, convened a high-level meeting to review and approve a wide range of academic, financial, and administrative matters of institutional importance.

The meeting commenced with unanimous confirmation of the minutes and approval of the implementation of decisions made during the 117th Syndicate meeting held on October 25, 2024. The Syndicate also endorsed various academic initiatives taken by the Vice Chancellor in recent months, aimed at enhancing academic continuity, strengthening educational delivery, and improving administrative efficiency.

The Syndicate formally approved the university’s annual accounts for the fiscal year 2023–24, along with the revised budget for 2024–25 and the budget estimates for 2025–26. These financial matters had previously been reviewed and recommended by the Finance and Planning Committee (FPC) in its meeting held on June 30, 2025.

In accordance with the directives of the Government of Sindh, the forum ratified the implementation of the Ad-Hoc Relief Allowance 2025 and the increase in pensions for retired employees of the university. Additionally, the Third-Party Audit Report for the financial year 2023–24 was presented and formally approved.

In support of staff welfare, the Syndicate approved an increase in the minimum wage for contingent and daily-wage workers in line with the provincial minimum wage policy. It also sanctioned an enhancement in impress and contingent allocations to sectional heads, with the objective of ensuring smooth and efficient functioning at the departmental level.

