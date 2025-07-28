Businessman Forum assails ‘unfair’ anti-encroachment drive

PESHAWAR: Leader of Businessman Forum Ghazanfar Bilour reacted sharply over the ongoing “unfair” anti-encroachment campaign in the city and described the action of district administration “economic murder” of the traders.

Ghazanfar Bilour asked the authorities to halt the operation immediately and emphasised formulation of business-friendly policies and initiatives in consultation with traders and stakeholders.

Businessman forum leader in the recent statement here on Sunday stated that the anti-encroachment drive that had launched to restore the glory of the walled city, which had brought economic destruction for the traders, particularly becoming the cause of ruining decade-old business, investment, hardwork and humiliating dignity.

The abrupt razing down an established business and business is a reflection of “anti-business” policy and narrative that would give birth to a human and economic catastrophe, Ghazanfar Bilour remarked.

The BF leader vociferously stated that those relevant officials and departments who had issued NOC for construction of shops and markets are equally responsible and they must be brought to justice so that there should not be injustice and discouragement for the established business and trader in future.

Ghazanfar Bilour stated it is a great questionmark of authorities concerned which had issued NOC for construction of the shops and markets, now they are razing down.

He went on to say that despite fulfilling all legal requirements, procedures and documents, the businesses were destroyed, which is extremely inappropriate, unjust, and unacceptable.

BF leader said there was unseen any strategy and arrangements for provision of alternate location and compensation for the demolished shops and markets.

Ghazanfar Bilour lashed out at the Peshawar’s elected legislators over their conspicuous silence on the ongoing anti-encroachment operation in the city, stating that the elected members didn’t deserve the public representation if they couldn’t stand with the public and traders in their difficult time.

He maintained MPAs have kept a complete mum over the situation, which is extremely awful and tantamount to hurting the trust of public and traders.

The BF leader made it clear that the business community didn’t want any kind of confrontation but it is a staunch supporter of collaboration, consultation and transparent governance.

He added traders fully believe to resolve all issues through table talk and mutual cooperation/consultation and are highly discouraged to build up any kind of collision with institutions.

Apart from restoring past glory of the walled city, protection of legitimate businesses and rights of traders is amongst their topmost priority, Ghazanfar Bilour said, adding that SCCI is the only institute which had always played a pivotal role in resolving traders’ issues.

He said the chamber is ready to cooperate for a meaningful consultation, constructive dialogue and policy making with government and relevant institutions and would continue to play its role in bridging the gap between business community and institutions in future.

