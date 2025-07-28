Naqvi commends FC’s role in establishing peace across Balochistan

QUETTA: Inter Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday praised Frontier Corps Balochistan North for its remarkable services in establishing peace across the province.

He stated this during his visit to the Headquarters of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North in Quetta, where he was warmly received and presented with a ceremonial guard of honour by FC troops.

FC Inspector General Major General Abid Mazhar introduced the interior minister to senior officers of FC North. Minister Naqvi also laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial, offered Fateha, and prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs.