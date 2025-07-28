BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Talal, JI leaders discuss ‘Balochistan Rights March’

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2025 05:42am

LAHORE: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, a member of the government committee formed in connection with Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan’s “Haq Do Balochistan Ko” long march, visited Mansoorah, here on Sunday afternoon.

He met with Jamaat-e-Islami leaders including Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch and Secretary General Ameerul Azeem.

The meeting focused on discussions regarding the long march. It was agreed that the government would provide full security to the March participants until they reach Multan and Lahore.

The Minister of State said that in Lahore, the federal government’s committee would engage in talks with the organizers of the Haq Do Balochistan Ko march. He expressed hope that the march would conclude in Lahore and that there would be no need to proceed to Islamabad.

Jamaat-e-Islami leaders stated that the party is peaceful and struggles for public rights through legitimate and democratic means in accordance with the Constitution. They urged the government to provide security for the peaceful march.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leaders also emphasized to the Minister of State that the march should be allowed to reach its final destination in Islamabad and that the government must show seriousness in addressing the demands of the wounded and deprived Baloch people.

The Minister responded by saying that this was precisely why he had come to the party’s headquarters in person. He added that the PML-N and the government have always given priority to resolving Balochistan’s issues.

