‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’: Alhamra screens iconic martial arts classic

Recorder Report Published 28 Jul, 2025 05:42am

LAHORE: In its ongoing efforts to bring the finest cinematic experiences to the people of Lahore, the Lahore Arts Council’s Alhamra Film Club screened the internationally acclaimed film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” a timeless martial arts masterpiece directed by the legendary Ang Lee.

Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed; Executive Director Alhamra, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi; and Alhamra Board Member, Sofia Baidar, attended the special screening and praised the artistic depth and philosophical strength of the film.

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” is a cinematic jewel that combines the grace of martial arts with the emotional intricacy of love, duty, sacrifice, and self-realization. The film, featuring stellar performances by Chow Yun-fat, Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi, and Chang Chen, is rooted in the poetic traditions of Chinese folklore. Its title, drawn from an ancient Chinese proverb, signifies hidden talent and unseen strength – a powerful metaphor for inner wisdom and heroism that often goes unrecognized in plain sight.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed remarked, “This film beautifully reminds us that true greatness often remains unseen. The real strength lies in recognizing our inner truth and staying committed to a higher purpose.”

Executive Director Alhamra, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, stated, “The Lahore Arts Council is committed to curating meaningful cinematic experiences that spark thought and engage audiences at every level. Showcasing Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is a reflection of our dedication to both artistic excellence and cultural enrichment.”

The audience praised Alhamra’s thoughtful selection, expressing admiration for the film’s narrative depth and visual artistry. The initiative is part of Alhamra Film Club’s ongoing series to revive interest in global classics and inspire meaningful conversation through cinema.

Alhamra continues to stand as a beacon of cultural engagement and creativity, ensuring that the people of Punjab experience the richness of world-class artistic expressions right here at home.

