BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Several killed in train crash in Germany, media say

Reuters Published 28 Jul, 2025 12:23am

Several people were killed when a passenger train derailed in southwestern Germany on Sunday, German media reported, citing security sources.

A police spokesperson in the city of Stuttgart could only confirm that there were several injured among the 100 or so people on board and that at least two carriages had left the tracks near the town of Riedlingen. The train was on a 90 km (55 mile) route between Sigmaringen and Ulm.

At least 11 killed in rail accident in west India

A picture by German news agency DPA showed carriages largely intact but jackknifed into each other and rolled onto their sides.

Germany train crash

Comments

200 characters

Several killed in train crash in Germany, media say

Pakistan set to launch advanced Remote Sensing Satellite this week

New official sugar prices notified for Karachi

Aafia Siddiqui is Pakistan’s daughter, govt’s priority, says FM Ishaq Dar

‘Trade talks with US will be breakthrough in potential FTA’

Govt bars pilgrims from traveling to Iran, Iraq by road this Arbaeen

Aid trucks move from Egypt to Gaza after Israel said it began airdrops

Thai-Cambodia border shelling continues despite Trump’s ceasefire call

PSB forms inquiry committee over athlete disappearances during FISU Games

Three new polio cases confirmed in Pakistan; total reaches 17 in 2025

Cotton fiber, yarn, greige cloth: 18% ST imposed on import?

Read more stories