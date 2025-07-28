Several killed in train crash in Germany, media say

Several people were killed when a passenger train derailed in southwestern Germany on Sunday, German media reported, citing security sources.

A police spokesperson in the city of Stuttgart could only confirm that there were several injured among the 100 or so people on board and that at least two carriages had left the tracks near the town of Riedlingen. The train was on a 90 km (55 mile) route between Sigmaringen and Ulm.

At least 11 killed in rail accident in west India

A picture by German news agency DPA showed carriages largely intact but jackknifed into each other and rolled onto their sides.