Jul 27, 2025
Sports

PSB forms inquiry committee over athlete disappearances during FISU Games

BR Web Desk Published July 27, 2025 Updated July 27, 2025 02:42pm

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has constituted a three-member inquiry committee to investigate administrative irregularities and athlete disappearances during Pakistan’s participation in the 2025 FISU World University Games in Germany.

According to a notification issued with the approval of the PSB Director General, the committee has been tasked with probing serious lapses, including the reported disappearance of two student-athletes, questionable selection of team officials, disciplinary issues, and logistical mismanagement. The inquiry panel will submit its findings within 15 days.

PSB bars federations from competing in India without prior approval

The committee is headed by Director PSB Lahore, Noor-us-Sabah, with Nasrullah Rana and Saif-ur-Rehman Rao serving as members.

“The decision was taken after multiple concerns emerged regarding Pakistan’s contingent at the Games, ranging from team disqualifications to the suspected escape of athletes,” said a PSB spokesperson.

Notably, the women’s 4x400m relay team was disqualified from the event, while a judo athlete was reportedly made to compete without proper coaching support or an official competition uniform.

The PSB noted that all team officials, except one coach, were from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) or HEC-affiliated universities.

This has prompted scrutiny over the transparency and merit of the selection process.

“The committee will thoroughly examine the nomination of athletes and officials by HEC, determine whether due process was followed, and identify any procedural lapses,” the notification stated.

PSB issues show-cause notice to Netball Federation over ‘misleading’ victory claim

It will also investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the two athletes, trace the timeline of events, and fix responsibility on those found negligent or involved in misconduct.

As part of its Terms of Reference, the committee will assess the reasons behind the disqualification of the women’s relay team and evaluate any coaching or administrative gaps that led to the judo athlete competing under-equipped.

Disciplinary action has been promised against individuals found responsible for mismanagement or dereliction of duty.

The development comes amid growing calls for greater oversight and accountability in Pakistan’s sports administration, particularly in international student and youth competitions.

PSB Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) FISU Games

