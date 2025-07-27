BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Australia beat West Indies by three wickets in fourth T20

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2025 11:03am
Australia claimed a three-wicket victory over the West Indies in the fourth Twenty20 international on Saturday, barely needing to shift into top gear as they heaped more misery on the hosts who have yet to register a win in the five-game series.

Chasing 206 in Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Australia lost opener Mitchell Marsh for a duck but Glenn Maxwell (47) and Josh Inglis (51) put together a 66-run partnership to lay the foundation for the chase.

The visitors went on to clinch the win with four balls to spare and took a 4-0 lead in the series courtesy of Cameron Green’s knock of 55 off 35 balls - his third half-century in the four matches.

Jediah Blades was the pick of the West Indies’ bowlers with 3-29 from his four overs.

Earlier, spinner Adam Zampa took three wickets while fast bowlers Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett and Aaron Hardie took two apiece as the West Indies scored 205/9.

Sherfane Rutherford topping the scoring for West Indies with his knock of 31.

“To take a few early wickets, we know teams like the West Indies are going, with how deep they bat, we knew that they’re going to come hard the whole innings, which they did,” Australia captain Marsh said.

“But, I thought the way we were able to navigate some tricky overs and keep taking wickets, I sort of feel 230 is probably par on that. I thought it was an outstanding effort with the ball.”

The final game of the series takes place at the same venue on Monday, before Australia return home for a limited-overs series against South Africa, while the West Indies host Pakistan for three T20Is and three one-day internationals.

