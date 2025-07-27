Ukraine drone attack disrupts Volgograd railway power, Russia says

Falling debris from destroyed Ukrainian drones disrupted railway power supply and train operations in part of the Volgograd region, the administration of the region in Russia’s south said on Sunday.

There were no injuries as a result of the attacks, the administration said on the Telegram messaging app, citing Governor Andrei Bocharov.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Telegram that its air defence units had destroyed nine Ukrainian drones over the region. In total Russia downed 99 drones overnight over 12 Russian regions, the Crimean Peninsula and the Black Sea, the ministry said.

Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said on Telegram that it had suspended flights soon after midnight at the airport in the city of Volgograd, the administrative centre of the Volgograd region.

The flights had not resumed on Sunday morning.

Because of the attack, trains were delayed in parts of the region, RIA state news agency reported.

The extent of the damage inflicted by the Ukrainian drone attack was not clear. The Russian defence ministry reports only how many drones its units destroy, not how many Ukraine launches.

There was no comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has often said that its attacks are in response to Moscow’s relentless strikes on Ukraine since Moscow invaded in 2022 and are aimed at destroying infrastructure key to Russia’s war efforts.