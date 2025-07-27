BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Israeli military announces military pause in three Gaza areas

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2025 10:20am

CAIRO: The Israeli military announced on Sunday a pause in military activity in three designated areas of Gaza, shortly after it said it was taking several steps to ease the humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave.

The pause will take place daily in Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City, from 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) to 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) until further notice, the military said.

Gaza civil defence says Israeli forces kill 28 people

Designated secure routes will also be in place permanently from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m., it added.

