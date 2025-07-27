BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli military announces daily pauses in Gaza areas to allow aid for hungry

Reuters Published July 27, 2025 Updated July 27, 2025 02:20pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM/GAZA: Israel said on Sunday it would halt military operations each day for 10 hours in parts of Gaza and allow new aid corridors in the enclave, where images of hungry Palestinians have alarmed the world.

Military activity will stop from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (0700-1700 GMT) until further notice in Al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah and Gaza City.

The military also announced designated secure routes for convoys delivering food and medicine will also be in place between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. starting from Sunday.

Dozens of Gazans have died of malnutrition in recent weeks, according to the Gaza Health Ministry in the Hamas-run enclave.

A total of 127 people have died due to malnutrition, including 85 children, since the start of the war, the ministry said.

On Saturday, a five-month-old baby, Zainab Abu Haleeb, died of severe acute malnutrition at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, health workers said.

“Three months inside the hospital and this is what I get in return, that she is dead,” said her mother, Israa Abu Haleeb, standing next to the baby’s father as he held their daughter’s body, which was wrapped in a white shroud.

The Egyptian Red Crescent said it was sending on Sunday more than 100 trucks carrying over 1,200 metric tons of food aid to southern Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Hours earlier, Israel began aid airdrops in what it said was an effort to ease the humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

Aid groups said last week there was mass hunger among Gaza’s 2.2 million people and international alarm over the humanitarian situation in Gaza has increased, driving French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state in September.

The U.N. said last week humanitarian pauses in military activity would allow “the scale up of humanitarian assistance”, adding that Israel had not been providing enough route alternatives for its convoys, hindering aid access.

It says it has let enough food into Gaza during the war and blames Hamas for the suffering of Gaza’s people.

Hope, uncertainty

Many Gazans expressed tentative relief about Sunday’s announcement, but said the fighting must end permanently.

“People are happy that large amounts of food aid will come into Gaza,” said Tamer Al-Burai, a business owner. “We hope today marks a first step in ending this war that burned everything up.”

Some others voiced concern about how aid will be delivered and whether it will reach people safely.

“Aid should enter in a logical way. When aid is airdropped, it causes injuries and damage,” said displaced Gaza resident Suhaib Mohammed.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticised the aid decision, which he said was made without his involvement on Saturday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defence officials.

This is a capitulation to Hamas’ deceitful campaign,“ he said in a statement, repeating his call to choke off all aid to Gaza, conquer the entire territory and encourage its Palestinian population to leave. He stopped short of threatening to quit the government.

Gaza civil defence says Israeli forces kill 28 people

A spokesperson for Netanyahu did not immediately respond to a question about Ben-Gvir’s comments.

After letting in aid in May, Israel said there was enough food in Gaza but that the United Nations was failing to distribute it.

The UN said it was operating as effectively as possible under Israeli restrictions.

The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led fighters stormed southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages back to Gaza.

Since then, Israel’s offensive against Hamas has killed nearly 60,000 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to Gaza health officials, reduced much of the enclave to ruins and displaced nearly the entire population.

Israel UNITED NATIONS Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli military Israeli forces Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Gaza aid Gaza war Israel Gaza war Israel Hamas Palestinian enclave Gaza truce Israel Hamas ceasefire Gaza truce talks Gaza Civil Defence Al Mawasi US Hamas talks Gaza food Israel in Gaza Gaza casefire

Comments

200 characters

Israeli military announces daily pauses in Gaza areas to allow aid for hungry

COAS reaffirms commitment to peace

PM approves development of ecosystem for FBR

Remittance incentive scheme to continue

Aid trucks move from Egypt to Gaza after Israel said it began airdrops

Thai-Cambodia border shelling continues despite Trump’s ceasefire call

FBR to recover FED dues from PIA post sell-off

PSB forms inquiry committee over athlete disappearances during FISU Games

Three new polio cases confirmed in Pakistan; total reaches 17 in 2025

Peace, uplift: Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment

Power-intensive items: PPRA seeks registration data from NEECA

Read more stories