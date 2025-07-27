BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
2025-07-27

Power-intensive items: PPRA seeks registration data from NEECA

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 27 Jul, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has directed the National Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (NEECA) to provide detailed registration data of five power-intensive items that require regulatory oversight.

This directive was issued during a meeting between representatives of PPRA, Power Division, NEECA, and the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), convened to discuss reform measures agreed under the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

The primary objective of the meeting was to facilitate information sharing for advancing regulatory enhancements aimed at mandating compliance with Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) in public procurement.

PPRA approves new set of rules

A Policy Specialist from PPRA highlighted that the authority is still awaiting the necessary information from NEECA, which is a prerequisite for initiating any regulatory enhancement.

The Director of Strategy Management Office (SMO) at NEECA informed the participants that under the Pakistan Energy Labels Regulations 2023, NEECA has registered 32 LED manufacturing companies and 62 fan manufacturing companies. He added that data on the total number of makes and models from these companies is currently being compiled digitally.

Deputy Secretary Power Division Sami Ullah Khan stressed the importance of a comprehensive market assessment by NEECA regarding the availability of MEPS-compliant companies and products. He emphasised that such an assessment is crucial before enforcing MEPS-compliant procurement to prevent market monopolization.

Director General Legal at PPRA noted that as the government-mandated body, NEECA must formally communicate to PPRA the market readiness of the five MEPS-compliant power-intensive items. He further stated that any regulatory enhancements must ensure the principles of fair competition and equal opportunity are upheld.

After detailed deliberations, it was agreed that NEECA would formally submit to PPRA, by August 15, 2025, the following: (i) registration details of the five power-intensive items registered under the Pakistan Energy Labels Regulations ;(ii) key considerations for regulatory enhancement ; and (iii) recommendations including proposed Star Label Categories and other relevant measures.

Upon receipt of the information, PPRA will initiate the necessary steps toward regulatory enhancement, in coordination with the Power Division, PSQCA, and NEECA.

