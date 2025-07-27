BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
World Print 2025-07-27

Malaysians protest rising living costs, ‘lack of reform’

AFP Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

KUALA LUMPUR: Tens of thousands of Malaysians took to the capital’s streets on Saturday to protest rising living costs and a perceived lack of reform by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government.

The rally organised by opposition parties marked the first major protest in Southeast Asia’s sixth-largest economy since Anwar was propelled to power after general elections in 2022.

Protesters gathered at various points around the city centre before converging on the central Merdeka (Independence) Square in drizzling rain, carrying placards saying “Turun Anwar” — “Step down Anwar” in Malay — while police kept a close eye.

“He (Anwar) has already governed the country for three years and has yet to fulfil the promises he made,” said protester Fauzi Mahmud, 35, from Selangor just outside the capital. Anwar “has been to many countries to bring investments, but we have yet to see anything,” Fauzi told AFP, referring to the premier’s recent trips, including to Russia and Europe.

“The cost of living is still high,” the engineer said.

Speaking at the rally, political veteran and Anwar’s one-time mentor, now sworn political rival, Mahathir Mohamad told the crowd: “It’s been three years, what have the people got? I think he (Anwar) enjoys seeing us suffer.”

“Enough, please, step down,” said Mahathir, who last month celebrated his 100th birthday and is one of the world’s longest-living politicians.

Police and city officials estimated that between 18,000 and 50,000 protesters took part in the rally.

Anwar was appointed premier on a reformist ticket and promised to tackle graft, nepotism and cronyism within the Southeast Asian nation’s fractured political system. Days ahead of the rally, the premier laid out a string of populist measures aimed at addressing concerns, including a 100 Malaysian ringgit ($24) cash handout for all adult citizens and a promise to cut fuel prices.

Anwar on Wednesday also added that about 18 million Malaysian motorists would be eligible to purchase subsidised medium-octane fuel at 1.99 ringgit per litre, compared to the current price of 2.05 ringgit. Political analysts viewed the announcements as a strategic move to appease increasing public frustration and dissuade people from joining Saturday’s march.

Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim

