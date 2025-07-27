BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-27

Homes for flood-hit families: Sindh People’s Housing Scheme ‘largest’ project in world: Sharjeel

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

HYDERABAD: A major ceremony was held at Rawal House, Rahooki in Tando Jam under the Sindh People’s Housing Scheme, where ownership rights of newly constructed homes were distributed among flood-affected families.

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, attended as chief guest and addressed the event.

He said this is not a routine gathering but a “historic message being sent to the world that the Pakistan Peoples Party is a symbol of public service.” He asserted that the Sindh Peoples Housing Scheme is not just the largest in Pakistan but the largest such project in the world, aiming to provide free homes to 2.1 million families.

He said the initiative stems from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, formed after visiting flood-hit areas in the aftermath of the devastating 2022 rains. Acting on Bilawal’s direction, the Sindh government made immediate arrangements to provide permanent housing for those affected.

The minister acknowledged the initial scepticism about the feasibility of building so many homes, but noted that Bilawal Bhutto made it clear that “this is not a political statement but a commitment to public service these homes must be built.” Following extensive planning and engagement with the World Bank and international agencies, the massive housing programme began.

A distinctive feature of the scheme, Memon said, is that ownership rights are being granted in the names of women, to empower them and ensure stability within families.

Those awarded today, he said, had lost everything and endured harsh conditions in temporary camps, but now thanks to the Peoples Party government’s efforts they have secure homes and financial support channelled through bank accounts.

He added that the Sindh scheme is unprecedented in scale, noting that while 800,000 homes were rebuilt after the Nepal earthquake, Sindh’s programme delivers 2.1 million. “It deserves recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records,” he said.

Memon also highlighted other PPP government initiatives, such as the only Cyber Knife equipped hospital providing free cancer treatment, and efforts to install solar panels in flood victims’ homes to address electricity shortages. He announced a new programme “Maash” for employment and economic empowerment will be launched soon.

Paying tribute to President Asif Ali Zardari on his 70th birthday, Memon cited landmark achievements, including the 18th Amendment, NFC Award, Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan, and Benazir Income Support Programme, and the country’s turnaround from wheat importer to exporter.

He maintained that the Peoples Party considers public service a duty rather than a favour, and challenged rival parties to point to any single comparable completed project.

Sindh Assembly member Imdad Pitafi and Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Abbasi also addressed the ceremony, affirming that 99% of the 45,000 homes targeted for Hyderabad division have been completed. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of property documents to deserving women.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sharjeel Inam Memon flood housing scheme

Comments

200 characters

Homes for flood-hit families: Sindh People’s Housing Scheme ‘largest’ project in world: Sharjeel

COAS reaffirms commitment to peace

PM approves development of ecosystem for FBR

Remittance incentive scheme to continue

FBR to recover FED dues from PIA post sell-off

Peace, uplift: Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment

Power-intensive items: PPRA seeks registration data from NEECA

New customs values fixed

Cancellation of bail application: IK files appeal in SC against LHC order

Pakistan fully committed to working with allies to build secure regional environment: COAS

Punjab govt launches ‘smart water plan’ for Lahore

Read more stories