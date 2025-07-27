Homes for flood-hit families: Sindh People’s Housing Scheme ‘largest’ project in world: Sharjeel

HYDERABAD: A major ceremony was held at Rawal House, Rahooki in Tando Jam under the Sindh People’s Housing Scheme, where ownership rights of newly constructed homes were distributed among flood-affected families.

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, attended as chief guest and addressed the event.

He said this is not a routine gathering but a “historic message being sent to the world that the Pakistan Peoples Party is a symbol of public service.” He asserted that the Sindh Peoples Housing Scheme is not just the largest in Pakistan but the largest such project in the world, aiming to provide free homes to 2.1 million families.

He said the initiative stems from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, formed after visiting flood-hit areas in the aftermath of the devastating 2022 rains. Acting on Bilawal’s direction, the Sindh government made immediate arrangements to provide permanent housing for those affected.

The minister acknowledged the initial scepticism about the feasibility of building so many homes, but noted that Bilawal Bhutto made it clear that “this is not a political statement but a commitment to public service these homes must be built.” Following extensive planning and engagement with the World Bank and international agencies, the massive housing programme began.

A distinctive feature of the scheme, Memon said, is that ownership rights are being granted in the names of women, to empower them and ensure stability within families.

Those awarded today, he said, had lost everything and endured harsh conditions in temporary camps, but now thanks to the Peoples Party government’s efforts they have secure homes and financial support channelled through bank accounts.

He added that the Sindh scheme is unprecedented in scale, noting that while 800,000 homes were rebuilt after the Nepal earthquake, Sindh’s programme delivers 2.1 million. “It deserves recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records,” he said.

Memon also highlighted other PPP government initiatives, such as the only Cyber Knife equipped hospital providing free cancer treatment, and efforts to install solar panels in flood victims’ homes to address electricity shortages. He announced a new programme “Maash” for employment and economic empowerment will be launched soon.

Paying tribute to President Asif Ali Zardari on his 70th birthday, Memon cited landmark achievements, including the 18th Amendment, NFC Award, Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan, and Benazir Income Support Programme, and the country’s turnaround from wheat importer to exporter.

He maintained that the Peoples Party considers public service a duty rather than a favour, and challenged rival parties to point to any single comparable completed project.

Sindh Assembly member Imdad Pitafi and Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Abbasi also addressed the ceremony, affirming that 99% of the 45,000 homes targeted for Hyderabad division have been completed. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of property documents to deserving women.

