President Zardari’s birthday celebrated

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Bilawal Bhutto will become the Prime Minister as per vision of President Asif Ali Zardari.

“The People’s Party speaks about the rights of the masses. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were great leaders. If Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto would be alive, the country would have progressed much further,” the governor said while addressing a ceremony held at a local hotel Saturday, to mark the birthday celebration of President Asif Ali Zardari.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, General Secretary People’s Party Central Punjab, Hassan Murtaza and Faisal Mir, along with a large number of senior party officials and workers, attended the ceremony.

The governor said that Asif Ali Zardari is a great man who raised the slogan of Pakistan Khappay at a critical time. President, Asif Ali Zardari has played a pivotal role in political stability and progress of the country, he said. He said that Asif Ali Zardari had to endure the hardships of 11 years of imprisonment due to fabricated cases.

