BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-27

President Zardari’s birthday celebrated

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that Bilawal Bhutto will become the Prime Minister as per vision of President Asif Ali Zardari.

“The People’s Party speaks about the rights of the masses. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were great leaders. If Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto would be alive, the country would have progressed much further,” the governor said while addressing a ceremony held at a local hotel Saturday, to mark the birthday celebration of President Asif Ali Zardari.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, General Secretary People’s Party Central Punjab, Hassan Murtaza and Faisal Mir, along with a large number of senior party officials and workers, attended the ceremony.

The governor said that Asif Ali Zardari is a great man who raised the slogan of Pakistan Khappay at a critical time. President, Asif Ali Zardari has played a pivotal role in political stability and progress of the country, he said. He said that Asif Ali Zardari had to endure the hardships of 11 years of imprisonment due to fabricated cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Asif Ali Zardari Bilawal Bhutto Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

Comments

200 characters

President Zardari’s birthday celebrated

COAS reaffirms commitment to peace

PM approves development of ecosystem for FBR

Remittance incentive scheme to continue

FBR to recover FED dues from PIA post sell-off

Peace, uplift: Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment

Power-intensive items: PPRA seeks registration data from NEECA

New customs values fixed

Cancellation of bail application: IK files appeal in SC against LHC order

Pakistan fully committed to working with allies to build secure regional environment: COAS

Punjab govt launches ‘smart water plan’ for Lahore

Read more stories