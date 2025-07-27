BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-27

Nishan-e-Imtiaz awarded to USCENTCOM Commander

Nuzhat Nazar Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has awarded the prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) to General Michael E Kurilla, Commander of the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), in recognition of his outstanding contributions to strengthening Pakistan-US defence cooperation and regional security.

The honour was formally conferred by President Asif Ali Zardari during an investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The award acknowledges General Kurilla’s pivotal role in advancing enduring military collaboration, enhancing counterterrorism efforts, and promoting strategic dialogue between the armed forces of the two countries.

General Kurilla’s leadership has been instrumental in deepening mutual trust and fostering strong defence relations between Pakistan and USCENTCOM. His consistent engagement underscores the United States’ recognition of Pakistan’s critical role in ensuring peace and stability across the region.

“This honour reflects Pakistan’s deep appreciation for General Kurilla’s unwavering support and his commitment to building a robust security partnership,” said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, General Kurilla held detailed discussions with senior Pakistani civil and military leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI(M). Talks focused on regional security dynamics, military-to-military cooperation, and joint responses to evolving transnational threats.

On his arrival at the Presidency, General Kurilla was presented with a Tri-Services Guard of Honour, marking the high regard with which Pakistan views his contributions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Asif Ali Zardari government of pakistan Pakistan US defence cooperation Nishan e Imtiaz USCENTCOM

Comments

200 characters

Nishan-e-Imtiaz awarded to USCENTCOM Commander

COAS reaffirms commitment to peace

PM approves development of ecosystem for FBR

Remittance incentive scheme to continue

FBR to recover FED dues from PIA post sell-off

Peace, uplift: Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment

Power-intensive items: PPRA seeks registration data from NEECA

New customs values fixed

Cancellation of bail application: IK files appeal in SC against LHC order

Pakistan fully committed to working with allies to build secure regional environment: COAS

Punjab govt launches ‘smart water plan’ for Lahore

Read more stories