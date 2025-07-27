Nishan-e-Imtiaz awarded to USCENTCOM Commander

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has awarded the prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) to General Michael E Kurilla, Commander of the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM), in recognition of his outstanding contributions to strengthening Pakistan-US defence cooperation and regional security.

The honour was formally conferred by President Asif Ali Zardari during an investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The award acknowledges General Kurilla’s pivotal role in advancing enduring military collaboration, enhancing counterterrorism efforts, and promoting strategic dialogue between the armed forces of the two countries.

General Kurilla’s leadership has been instrumental in deepening mutual trust and fostering strong defence relations between Pakistan and USCENTCOM. His consistent engagement underscores the United States’ recognition of Pakistan’s critical role in ensuring peace and stability across the region.

“This honour reflects Pakistan’s deep appreciation for General Kurilla’s unwavering support and his commitment to building a robust security partnership,” said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, General Kurilla held detailed discussions with senior Pakistani civil and military leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI(M). Talks focused on regional security dynamics, military-to-military cooperation, and joint responses to evolving transnational threats.

On his arrival at the Presidency, General Kurilla was presented with a Tri-Services Guard of Honour, marking the high regard with which Pakistan views his contributions.

