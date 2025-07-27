Sizeable business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained easy and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,300 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,450 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,600 to Rs 6,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 16,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,200 per maund.

2800 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 1800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 2200 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 800 bales of Hala were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Hyderabad were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 16,100 per maund, 800 bales of Fazal Pur were sold at Rs 16,550 to Rs 16,600 per maund, 200 bales of Ghazi Ghat were sold at Rs 16,550 per maund, 1200 bales of Taunsa Shareef were sold in between Rs 16,445 to Rs 16,5550 per maund, 800 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund,600 bales of Gojra were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,100 per maund, 400 bales of Rajan Pur, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,450 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,450 per maund,600 bales of Harroonabad were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 400bales of Peer Mahal were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund, 400 bales of Toba Tek Singh were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund and 1000 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

