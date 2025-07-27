BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Markets Print 2025-07-27

Palm oil snaps three-week rally on profit-taking

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended more than 1% lower on Friday, snapping a three-week rally, as traders booked profits and concerns over rising output amid sluggish demand weighed on prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 54 ringgit, or 1.25%, to 4,276 ringgit ($1,013.75) a metric ton at the close.

The contract fell 0.9% this week. Crude palm oil prices have dipped after a recent rally due to profit-taking, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at brokerage Pelindung Bestari. Signs of a recovery in production amid tepid demand are also contributing to the decline, he added.

Malaysia’s crude palm oil production is likely to rise to 19.5 million metric tons in 2025 from 19.3 million tons a year earlier, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said. Cargo surveyors estimated that exports of Malaysian palm oil products for July 1-25 fell between 9.2% and 15.2% from a month earlier.

“The market is aware of potential output increases in the third quarter and current demand trends suggest that unless there is a pick up in demand, end stocks could rise above 2.1 million metric tons in July,” Paramalingam said.

