BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 27, 2025
Oil prices dip

Reuters Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

NEW YORK: Oil prices eased on Friday and settled at a three-week low as traders worried about negative economic news from the US and China and signs of growing supply.

Losses were limited by optimism US trade deals could boost global economic growth and oil demand in the future. Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $68.44, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 87 cents, or 1.3%, to settle at $65.16. Those were the lowest settlement levels for Brent since July 4 and WTI since June 30.

For the week, Brent was down about 1% with WTI down about 3%. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet US President Donald Trump on Sunday in Scotland. European Union officials and diplomats said they expected to reach a framework trade deal this weekend.

The euro zone economy has remained resilient to the pervasive uncertainty caused by a global trade war, a slew of data showed on Friday, even as European Central Bank policymakers appeared to temper market bets on no more rate cuts. In the US, new orders for US-manufactured capital goods unexpectedly fell in June while shipments of those products increased moderately, suggesting business spending on equipment slowed considerably in the second quarter.

Trump said he had a good meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and got the impression that the head of the US central bank might be ready to lower interest rates.

Lower interest rates reduce consumer borrowing costs and can boost economic growth and demand for oil. In China, the world’s second-biggest economy, fiscal revenue dipped 0.3% in the first six months from a year earlier, the finance ministry said, maintaining the rate of decline seen between January and May.

