‘No need for lectures from the Governor’: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has strongly responded to the recent letter issued by the Governor of Punjab, calling it unnecessary and politically motivated.

“There is no need to write open letters,” said Bokhari, adding: “The Punjab government is operating fully within its constitutional framework, and all administrative matters remain under our effective control.”

She added, “Regretfully, we are compelled to remind you of your constitutional role time and again, but you continue to exceed your limits.”

Azma Bokhari asserted that the provincial government had initiated relief efforts from day one in flood-affected areas. “Under the direct guidance of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, all concerned departments are actively engaged in serving the affected population. CM Maryam Nawaz herself visited Chakwal the day after the floods to console and assist the victims,” Azma said.

Taking a firm stance, the minister advised the Governor to redirect his concerns where they matter most: “If you genuinely want to wake someone up, write to your party and government. We neither need your advice on governance nor your political commentary.”

“Your role is confined to constitutional representation. Kindly refrain from giving political lectures or indulging in photo sessions under the guise of inspections,” Bokhari said, adding, “The people of Punjab have given a mandate to Maryam Nawaz, not to you.”

