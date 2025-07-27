Constitution exists but it is not followed, says JI chief

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that a cruel and exploitative system continues to dominate Pakistan where the constitution exists but not implemented.

“Even judges today are dissatisfied with the justice system. While the wealthy can buy justice, the poor are left to suffer for generations in the courts,” he said.

Addressing participants of the central training workshop at Mansoora on Saturday, he stressed that the Jamaat-e-Islami is striving to provide justice to the people at the grassroots level. “Feudal landlords exploit the farmers, capitalists and contractors feed off the sweat of labourers, and the sugar mill mafia loots the people while sitting in the government itself,” he said. “This exploitative rule must end and the public must stand with Jamaat-e-Islami to bring about this change.”

Rehman emphasized that the “Haq Do Balochistan Ko” movement is not a cause of a single ethnic group but a struggle for the rights of the entire province. “Every citizen deserves equal rights over their resources, their land, and their dignity.”

He announced that Jamaat-e-Islami is forming people’s committees in every village, town, neighbourhood, and union council across the country. These committees aim to fight injustice and lawlessness, while also tackling drug abuse, especially among youth. “They will lead community-driven efforts to reform the education system, rehabilitate crumbling public school buildings, and address municipal and civic problems including the care and maintenance of mosques,” he added.

The JI chief urged the youth to engage not only in education and sports but also in healthy competition for moral and social development. “We need youth who lead their communities in good deeds,” he stated.

Criticizing Pakistan’s deepening debt and subservience to the IMF, he said, “Those who have chained the country to foreign loans are looting the nation. Big landlords and industrialists refuse to pay taxes while expanding their private businesses by usurping public rights. Meanwhile, the burden is placed entirely on the poor, as the ruling elite continues to raise their salaries and perks.”

He said that business and industry is essential for job creation, expanding private empires through land grabbing is an unforgivable crime. “Jamaat-e-Islami will continue to adopt every legal and democratic path to secure the rights of the working class, small farmers, and oppressed citizens.”

