JI launches tree-plantation drive

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has launched a tree plantation campaign titled “Let’s Make Karachi Green” in Gulberg Town as part of its city-wide environmental initiative aimed at combating climate change and restoring greenery in the metropolis.

According to JI Karachi, the initiative is part of the party’s broader urban renewal campaign, under which it has pledged to plant at least 100,000 saplings across the city. The campaign was inaugurated at a ceremony in T Ground, Federal B Area, by JI Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan, accompanied by Gulberg Town Chairman Nusratullah and other officials.

The party stated that it had spent 41 percent of the development budget in nine towns on public-oriented infrastructure and green projects. JI claims it has restored over 150 parks in the past two years and introduced roadside forests, urban jungles, and water harvesting mechanisms to address the city’s environmental degradation.

Blaming flawed policies of previous governments, especially the Pakistan Peoples Party, JI said that Karachi had been transformed into a “concrete jungle” contributing to its status as one of the most polluted cities globally.

