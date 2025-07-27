BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-27

JI launches tree-plantation drive

Recorder Report Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has launched a tree plantation campaign titled “Let’s Make Karachi Green” in Gulberg Town as part of its city-wide environmental initiative aimed at combating climate change and restoring greenery in the metropolis.

According to JI Karachi, the initiative is part of the party’s broader urban renewal campaign, under which it has pledged to plant at least 100,000 saplings across the city. The campaign was inaugurated at a ceremony in T Ground, Federal B Area, by JI Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan, accompanied by Gulberg Town Chairman Nusratullah and other officials.

The party stated that it had spent 41 percent of the development budget in nine towns on public-oriented infrastructure and green projects. JI claims it has restored over 150 parks in the past two years and introduced roadside forests, urban jungles, and water harvesting mechanisms to address the city’s environmental degradation.

Blaming flawed policies of previous governments, especially the Pakistan Peoples Party, JI said that Karachi had been transformed into a “concrete jungle” contributing to its status as one of the most polluted cities globally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

JI tree plantation drive JI Karachi Monem Zafar Khan

Comments

200 characters

JI launches tree-plantation drive

COAS reaffirms commitment to peace

PM approves development of ecosystem for FBR

Remittance incentive scheme to continue

FBR to recover FED dues from PIA post sell-off

Peace, uplift: Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment

Power-intensive items: PPRA seeks registration data from NEECA

New customs values fixed

Cancellation of bail application: IK files appeal in SC against LHC order

Pakistan fully committed to working with allies to build secure regional environment: COAS

Punjab govt launches ‘smart water plan’ for Lahore

Read more stories