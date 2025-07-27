BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-27

Surge in vehicle theft, murder cases in ICT

Fazal Sher Published 27 Jul, 2025 03:02am

ISLAMABAD: There was a surge in vehicle theft and murder cases in the capital city as 37 cases of vehicle thefts and two cases of murder were reported to various police stations in the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 13 cases of street crimes including snatching of cash and mobile phone and 10 robberies were registered at city’s different police stations, in which, citizens’ last valuables. The 37 cases of car theft reported in the city include 32 motorbikes and five cars.

Several police jurisdictions emerged as crime hotspots, including Industrial Area, Kirpa, Sihala, Humak, and Tarnol.

These areas recorded the highest number of incidents and appear to be the primary focus of criminal gangs currently operating in the city.

One of the most serious incidents occurred near the Chaman Metro Bridge in the jurisdiction of Karachi Company Police Station early morning, when two unidentified men, armed with a knife, robbed a citizen named Ahsan of his laptop and two mobile phones.

The suspects were reportedly on foot. One was dressed in black clothing, while the other wore brown. Both managed to flee the scene following the robbery. Police officials say they are actively searching for the suspects and are in the process of obtaining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to aid in identification and investigation.

