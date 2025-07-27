BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-27

Pakistan’s mangrove carbon market: $20m to $50m annual potential unlocked

APP Published July 27, 2025 Updated July 27, 2025 06:24am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Saturday stated that Pakistan hosted the largest contiguous arid mangrove forest in South Asia, primarily located in the Indus Delta region of Sindh, which has the potential to generate annual revenue of $20–50 million depending on market prices and volume.

In a message on the occasion of the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, the minister said Sindh’s Delta Blue Carbon project, covering over 350,000 hectares, has already generated $40 million in carbon credit sales and projects to generate billions over the coming decades.

“Given Balochistan’s significantly smaller mangrove area cover about 4,058 hectares and similar carbon sequestration value per hectare, its annual potential would be proportionally less but still meaningful as part of Pakistan’s broader carbon market strategy”, he added.

The Delta Blue Carbon (DBC) project is a public-private partnership between the Government of Sindh and Indus Delta Capital, launched in 2015. It aims to restore and protect mangrove forests across more than 3,500 square kilometers of the Indus Delta.

Highlighting the project’s global significance, the minister noted that millions of carbon credits are being generated through mangrove forests in Sindh’s coastal belt. “Mangroves absorb four times more carbon compared to ordinary trees,” he said, underlining their unmatched value in climate mitigation.

“We are successfully implementing mangrove rehabilitation programs in Sindh and Balochistan, and these coastal forests are proving to be a vital natural shield against shoreline erosion and flooding,” he noted.

The minister said future of our fisheries, coastal tourism, and sustainable resource management is deeply connected with the health of mangrove ecosystems as their decline, conversely, threatens the foundations of these vital sectors and the well being of coastal communities.

Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry Sindh’s Delta Blue Carbon project Delta Blue Carbon

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s mangrove carbon market: $20m to $50m annual potential unlocked

COAS reaffirms commitment to peace

PM approves development of ecosystem for FBR

Remittance incentive scheme to continue

FBR to recover FED dues from PIA post sell-off

Peace, uplift: Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment

Power-intensive items: PPRA seeks registration data from NEECA

New customs values fixed

Cancellation of bail application: IK files appeal in SC against LHC order

Pakistan fully committed to working with allies to build secure regional environment: COAS

Punjab govt launches ‘smart water plan’ for Lahore

Read more stories