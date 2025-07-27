First major arrest made under AMLA: Probe ordered into ‘Future Vision’ scam: DG NAB

LAHORE In pursuance of the public welfare-oriented vision of Chairman NAB, the National Accountability Bureau, Lahore convened mega open court chaired by Director General NAB Lahore, Ghulam Safdar Shah. The event was marked by the substantial participation of victims from various high-profile corruption scandals, reflecting public confidence in NAB’s redressal mechanisms.

Victims of Future Vision scam, Bahria Cuisines scam, Omega Housing scandal, New Lahore City, Pak-Arab Housing Society, Khayaban-e-Amin Housing Society, Eden Garden, and Professional Cooperative Housing Society earnestly approached the forum to present their grievances by seeking institutional support and intervention for their redressal.

While addressing the open court, DG NAB Lahore, Ghulam Safdar Shah reaffirmed the Bureau’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding public interest and upholding the principles of transparency, accountability, and justice. He stated that NAB Lahore has executed its first major arrest under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA), marking a pivotal milestone in the Bureau’s pursuit against financial misappropriation.

He further disclosed that, in response to a multitude of complaints received from the general public, a direct inquiry has been formally authorised in the Future Vision Scam. However, in order to prevent further financial exploitation, categorical instructions have been issued that individuals operating fraudulent Ponzi schemes be immediately placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The DG underlined that all operations are being undertaken in strict compliance with the directives of the Honourable Chairman NAB, whose guidance remains instrumental in driving the institution’s citizen-centric agenda. NAB’s resolve remains firm to bring all culpable elements to justice and to ensure that the aggrieved parties are duly compensated, he added. He further remarked that, unlike prior practices, the current model of Khuli Katcheri encourages direct interface between victims and housing society administrations, thereby facilitating pragmatic and result-oriented dispute resolution. Weekly monitoring of progress on individual cases is being conducted under his supervision is meant to maintain fair momentum and institutional vigilance. Owing to the relentless efforts and dedicated interventions of NAB Lahore, billions of rupees have been recovered, benefitting thousands of citizens who had fallen prey to fraudulent schemes.

The victims present on the occasion expressed profound appreciation for the dynamic leadership and proactive measures taken by DG NAB Lahore, and acknowledged that the regular convening of open courts, is a reflection of Chairman NAB’s unwavering commitment to public facilitation and institutional transparency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025