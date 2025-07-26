BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Root has no interest in Tendulkar run-record hype

AFP Published 26 Jul, 2025 08:02pm
England’s Joe Root celebrates his century on day three of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north England, on July 25, 2025. Photo: AFP
England’s Joe Root celebrates his century on day three of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Old Trafford, in Manchester, north England, on July 25, 2025. Photo: AFP

MANCHESTER: Joe Root has insisted helping England win games rather than surpassing Sachin Tendulkar as Test cricket’s all-time leading run-scorer remains his primary motivation after moving into second place in the standings.

Root leapfrogged three greats of the game during his magnificent 150 in the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford on Friday, overtaking Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis before going past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

Now only Tendulkar, with a mammoth 15,921 Test runs, is ahead of Root, although Ponting is among those who believe the 34-year-old former England captain has time on his side to close the 2,512-run gap to the India great.

But Root, who has compiled 21 hundreds since turning 30, is wary of the hype and wants attention turned to the fact England are pressing for a series-clinching win in Manchester at 2-1 up in the five-Test contest

Stokes ends two-year wait for Test hundred before India collapse in fourth Test

“It is easy to get caught up in this stuff but at the end of the day, you’re playing against India in one of the biggest series there is,” Root told Sky Sports.

“It’s not about you, it’s about winning the game and getting your team in a position where you can follow through on that.”

Nevertheless, he added: “When you look at the names there on that list, they are all people that, as a kid, growing up, that’s who I would try and be in the garden, on the street, on the driveway, at my local club.

“Even just to be mentioned in the (same) sentence as these guys is a bit of a pinch-yourself moment.”

Root said a period of reflection during Covid, when he was still England captain, prompted changes to his game that have helped the Yorkshireman amass 5,586 runs at a high average of 56.42 since the start of 2021.

“I actually went away during that period and asked can I get some footage off Sky and just look at modes of dismissal (to see) if there were any trends,” he explained.

“One thing that I’ve done within that period is actually try and look at the game slightly differently.

“At the start of my career, a lot of it was based on my technique. Whereas in this second phase of things, it’s been more about managing risk and thinking how can I eliminate as many modes of dismissal as possible with the highest output?

“It’s very easy to get caught up, get too emotional, either get too hard on yourself or feel too sorry for yourself.”

Joe Root Sachin Tendulkar INDIA VS ENGLAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

Root has no interest in Tendulkar run-record hype

Pakistan govt decides to continue remittance incentive scheme

Pakistan says it’s close to US trade deal, Washington gives no timeline

‘Legal due process has no exceptions’, Dar compares Aafia, Imran’s arrests

MPC meeting on July 30: salt manufacturers call for rate cut

Asia Cup 2025 to be held from September 9-28 in UAE, Mohsin Naqvi confirms

Pakistan invites global stakeholders to invest in healthcare sector

Indian team gets ‘green light’ to play against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Indian police arrest man running ‘fake embassy’

PSB issues show-cause notice to Netball Federation over ‘misleading’ victory claim

PM approves formation of digital ecosystem in FBR

Read more stories