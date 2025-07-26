BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
BOP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
CPHL 81.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
DCL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
DGKC 172.37 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.71%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.89%)
GCIL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
HUBC 152.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
MLCF 81.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.18%)
NBP 124.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (2%)
PAEL 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
PIAHCLA 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.36%)
PIBTL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.19%)
POWER 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
PPL 167.31 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.57%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.64%)
PRL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.53%)
PTC 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.57%)
SNGP 116.43 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
SSGC 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.62%)
TELE 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
TPLP 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
TREET 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
TRG 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
BR100 14,325 Increased By 81.1 (0.57%)
BR30 39,932 Increased By 108.1 (0.27%)
KSE100 139,207 Increased By 514.6 (0.37%)
KSE30 42,603 Increased By 188 (0.44%)
Jul 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Five killed in courthouse attack in Iran’s Sistan, Iranian media report

Reuters Published 26 Jul, 2025 03:27pm
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

An armed attack by the Jaish al-Adl group on a courthouse in Iran’s restive southeastern Sistan killed at least five people and injured 13, Iranian media reported.

Three assailants were also killed in the ensuing clashes with security forces, a senior police official told the state news agency IRNA.

He said a mother and child were among those killed by the gunmen who threw a hand grenade into the building in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan.

In a statement posted on its Telegram account, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for the attack and urged “all civilians to immediately evacuate the area of clashes for their safety”.

Ahead of new talks, Iran blames Europeans for nuclear deal collapse

The human rights group HAALVSH, quoting eyewitnesses, said several judiciary staff members and security personnel were killed or wounded when the assailants stormed the judges’ chambers.

The province frequently sees clashes between security forces and armed groups, including militants and separatists who say they are fighting for greater rights and autonomy. The Iranian government accuses some of them of ties to foreign powers and involvement in cross-border smuggling and insurgency.

Iran Sistan Zahedan Jaish al Adl courthouse attack

Comments

200 characters

Five killed in courthouse attack in Iran’s Sistan, Iranian media report

‘Legal due process has no exceptions’, Dar compares Aafia, Imran’s arrests

MPC meeting on July 30: salt manufacturers call for rate cut

Asia Cup 2025 to be held from September 9-28 in UAE, Mohsin Naqvi confirms

Housing finance subsidy scheme approved: steel sector revival plan okayed by ECC

Pakistan invites global stakeholders to invest in healthcare sector

Indian team gets ‘green light’ to play against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Indian police arrest man running ‘fake embassy’

PSB issues show-cause notice to Netball Federation over ‘misleading’ victory claim

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to GSP+

PM approves formation of digital ecosystem in FBR

Read more stories