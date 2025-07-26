BML 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (8.16%)
Pakistan invites global stakeholders to invest in healthcare sector

BR Web Desk Published July 26, 2025 Updated July 26, 2025 03:12pm
Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal has urged international stakeholders to explore partnerships in Pakistan’s rapidly evolving health landscape, reported Radio Pakistan on Saturday.

Representing Pakistan at Boao Forum for Asia’s (BFA) Global Health Forum in Beijing, he said Pakistan presents immense opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and investment.

Kamal invited global partners to explore investment avenues, emphasising Pakistan’s commitment to providing strong returns, streamlined regulation, and government support.

Established in 2001, the Boao Forum for Asia is a non-governmental and non-profit international conference organisation.

Since its inception, with a focus on Asia and a global perspective, the Boao Forum for Asia has been committed to promoting regional cooperation in Asia and common development across the world.

Apart from traditional economic issues, the conference has been focusing on health issues closely related to economic development and the people’s well-being.

“Pakistan is ready for partnerships in global health,” said Kamal, according to a post on his X account, highlighting that250 million population, nursing cooperation, and digital reforms are our assets.

“Economy cannot progress without health,” said Kamal.

During the address, the health minister informed that the recently inaugurated digital licensing and registration system for medical devices “will complete licensing in 20 days.”

Just days ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the digital licensing system, terming it a significant milestone in healthcare reform and transparency.

Sharif said that while revolutionising the country’s healthcare sector is a daunting task, it is achievable through collective effort. “It is difficult, but not impossible,” he said.

The newly-launched digital platform – initiated under the previous coalition government – will enable medical device manufacturers to complete licensing documentation online and receive approvals within 20 days.

This sharply reduces the years-long delays that, according to Sharif, had previously encouraged corruption and inefficiency.

